WASHINGTON: (INP) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry called on US National Security Adviser Lt Gen H.R. McMaster and discussed affairs pertaining to restoration of peace in Afghanistan and tranquility at the border.

Ambassador Chaudhry, during the meeting, stressed that the benefits of war on terror could only surface after peace in Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan holds Afghan peace as its top priority.

The Ambassador also briefed the NSA about prospects of economic engagement between the two countries and the investment opportunities emerging in Pakistan after the economic turnaround. This environment, Ambassador noted, is ideal for investment by the foreign companies including the US in energy and infrastructure development.

On the occasion, Gen McMaster said the US acknowledges Pakistan's sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He vowed that the US would continue to cooperate for stability and prosperity in the region.

This was Ambassador’s first Cabinet level interaction after presenting Credentials to President Trump late April. During the meeting, bilateral relations were discussed in wake of NSA’s recent visit to Pakistan.