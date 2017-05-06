MARDAN - The Mardan police have arrested another suspect in Mashal murder case taking the number of the arrested suspects to 48, police sources said on Friday.

They said that the Mardan police have arrested Ali Khan, who works as an office assistant at Abdul Wali Khan University Directorate of Planning and Development, and is an activist of Awami National Party (ANP). Sardar Khan, father of the arrested suspect is a district council member of ANP, the sources added.

However, Sardar while talking to The Nation rejected the police claim that they have arrested Ali. He said that on Thursday he along with his son Ali visited the district police officer (DPO) office and handed over his son to DPO Mian Saeed Ahmed. Later, police issued a press release that they arrested Ali Khan which is totally wrong, he added.

Sources added that Ali was appointed on political basis during the previous government.

Police through a video footage had identified 49 suspects out of which 48 have been arrested, they said. Source further added that Muhammad Arif tehsil councillor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not been arrested so far. They said that the local police have also requested the Federal Investigation Agency to put Arif on Exit Control List.

Sources said that there was no pressure on police to not arrest the PTI tehsil councillor.

They said that there was a difference in the statements of the suspects in Mashal murder case recorded in the local court. Sources added that some suspects claimed that Mashal delivered an anti-Islam speech and also committed blasphemy while some rejected the allegations on him.

They said that majority of the suspects denied the charges in the local court.

Sources added that 47 suspects in the case were sent to Central Jail Mardan on judicial remand while Ali, arrested on Thursday, was still in police custody.

Sources added that 90 per cent investigation had been completed in the case.