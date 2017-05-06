Defense Minister Khawaja Asif expressed anger over Afghan forces cross border violation and warned them that any such action would be responded aggressively.

“The attack was joint design of Delhi-Kabul and an attempt to divert attention from Afghanistan’s internal situation,” Khawaja Asif said while addressing to a ceremony of Sialkot tax bar.

The minister warned if violation of border was done again it would be replied befittingly, however Pakistan implementing policy to make efforts to create positive and conducive environment for peace and security in the region.

“The border violation from Afghanistan side was being continued for one and half year and Afghan government was apprised regarding this serious issue but they did not response positively,” he said adding that terrorism could only end when Afghanistan-made solution surfaced.

“Without Kabul-Islamabad joint efforts, peace can’t be restored in the region,” he said.

Earlier, Bab-e-Dosti and educational institutions have remained closed on Saturday after the Afghan Border Police (ABP) opened unprovoked firing on Frontier Corps (FC) personnel appointed for security of population census team in Balochistan’s Chaman area early Friday.

Security is on high alert in the area as fresh contingents of Pakistan Army have been deployed at the border with tanks and artillery. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is also ready to respond to any aggression shown by Afghan forces.

At least 12 people including three children and two women were killed by Afghan forces’ unprovoked firing near a major border crossing where Pakistani census officials were carrying out a count.

Also, 46 others were injured in the firing and shelling, including FC officers who were deployed for security of census officials. Afghan authorities were informed prior to the population census.