LAHORE - President PPP-P Asif Ali Zardari reached Lahore yesterday evening and had a meeting with senior party leaders at Bilawal House.

Party’s central Secretary Information Ch Manzoor, central Punjab President, Qamar Zaman Kaira and General Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chan were among the party men who called on the party President.

They briefed their leader about the completion of first phase of PPP’s campaign against the government over power outages and discussed with him modalities of the second phase.

Current political situation arising out of Panama gate and Dawn Leaks also came under discussion.

On Saturday (today), Asif Zardari is scheduled to leave for Pattoki for a meeting with Nakai family. He will visit the residence of Sardar Asif Nakai, son of former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Arif Nakai who died in 2000.

A meeting with Sardar Talib Nakai, the son-in-law of late Arif Nakai is also expected.

Arif Nakai became Punjab’s Chief Minister for a short period of time in the early 1990s with the support of PPP when Benazir Bhutto was the then Prime Minister.

Both these politicians are in the PML-Q but according to sources Zardari may invite them to join his party though primarily he will be there to condole the death of late Arif Nakai’s widow who passed away last month.

Zardari is also expected to visit Allied Hospital Faisalabad to inquire after the health of Makhdum Faisal Saleh Hayat before leaving the City for KPK province on Monday.