KARACHI, (NNI): Rights activist and former premier Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Assefa Bhutto Zardari has called for implementing stricter rules to prevent students from cheating in exams.

The remarks of younger daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari came in the wake of media reports that organized groups were using WhatsApp, the instant message application for smart phones, to help students cheat in the exams and leak question papers. According to reports, Indian SIMs was used to leak the papers.

“There needs to be stricter rules to prevent students from easily cheating. A start should be banning mobiles from exam rooms,” Assefa Bhutto tweeted.

In a press statement, Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has directed Chairman Board of Intermediate Karachi, Director General Colleges and Director Schools Karachi to take steps to stop use of unfair means in examinations at all cost and take drastic measure to counter this menace that is destroying our future generations.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his Sindh Assembly building office on Friday, said a statement