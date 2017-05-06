CHAMAN: Second day to Bab-e-Dosti and educational institutions remained closed after the Afghan Border Police (ABP) opened unprovoked firing on Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) personnel appointed for security of population census team in Balochistan’s Chaman area early Friday.

People are still uneasy, as people could not still start routine work due to fear of opening of fire again from Afghan side.

Population census remained suspended in Killi Luqman and Killi Jehangir areas of border towns on Saturday.

19 Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) trucks reached the site to aid those affected by the attack.

Security is on high alert in the area as fresh contingents of Pakistan Army have been deployed at the border with tanks and artillery. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is also ready to respond to any aggression by Afghan forces.

At least ten people including three children and two women were killed by Afghan forces’ unprovoked firing near the major border crossing where Pakistani census officials were carrying out a count.

Also, 46 others were injured in the firing and shelling, including FC officers who were deployed for security of Census officials. Afghan authorities were informed prior to the population census.