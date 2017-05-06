ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Friday changed the chief secretaries of Balochistan and Gilgat-Baltistan and gave them new assignments in centre.

According to the Establishment Division’s notifications, Shoib Mir, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, outgoing Chief Secretary Balochistan has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (In-charge) Federal Education and Professional Training Division with immediate effect and until further orders. Tahir Hussain, a BS-21, previously posted as Chief Secretary Galgit-Baltistan has been posted as Additional Secretary Establishment Division.

Aurangzeb Haque a BS-22 officer of PAS has been posted as Chief Secretary Balochistan as previously he was serving as Secretary Narcotics and Control Division. Kazim Khan, a BS-20 officer of PAS, previously posted as Joint Secretary Prime Minister Office would replace the Tahir Hussain as Chief Secretary Government of G-B.

The federal government has also transferred Ahsraf Zubair Siddique, a BS-20 officer from the National Counter Terrorism Authority and posted and placed at the disposal of Interior Division for posting in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police. Sheraz Latif, a BS-21 officer of the Information Group has assumed charge as Director General Radio Pakistan.

He has served in various capacities at the ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its attached departments. Before his appointment as DG PBC, he was holding the post of Director General Information Service Academy. The post of DG Radio Pakistan had become vacant after the appointment of outgoing DG Muhamad Saleem as Principal Information Officer (PIO) after the removal of Rao Tehseen Ali Khan last week.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Office had snubbed the Information Ministry for sending Shiraz Latif’s name for the slot of DG Radio Pakistan last year and declared him misfit for the post.