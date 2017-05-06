Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) on Friday signed a memo under which the latter will provide its services to the former by issuing maximum identity cards to women voters, leading the next general election 2018.

Later, the NADRA chairman met with the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza at the ECP Secretariat.

The chief election commissioner highlighted the gap of 12.17 million between men and women registered voters and stressed that the NADRA take special initiatives to increase registration of women enabling the ECP to register woman voters to bridge the gap. The NADRA chairman said that the registration body was taking initiatives to issue national identity cards to women and showed his commitment to decrease the gap.

The chief election commissioner showed satisfaction over the services of NADRA, being provided to the ECP.