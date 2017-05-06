HAFIZABAD-Encroachments on all the busy roads and chowks resurfaced during the last one month while the onslaught of “cops-backed” extortionists rages on here in the name of “Adda fee”.

In Fawara Chowk and near Railway Gates, touts of the traffic police are always seen getting illegal “adda fee” at the behest of some traffic cops. The DPO has been complained about such ugly practice of the traffic police but no tangible result has been visible in this connection.

After the revival of local bodies, the MC chairman had promised that he would focus his energy on the improvement of sanitary conditions and removal of all sorts of encroachments in the city within 15 days.

He started clean-up operation during January but with the passage of time, the operation faded away as he yielded to the pressure of some councilors and mafia behind the encroachers. During the past one month, the city roads have been again occupied by the vendors, rickshaws and pushcarts.

The traders are also behind the increase in the encroachments as most of the shopkeepers have rented out three to four feet space in front of their shops to the vendors which is also one of the main causes of encroachments on most of the roads and bazaars of the city.

Moreover, push-cart owners have established a so-called union and with the help of mafia and some councilors refused to remove the encroachments on the city roads particularly Old Kacheri Road, Gujranwala Road, Vanike Chowk, Vanike Road, Alipur Road, Post Office Road, Jalalpur Road, Fawara Chowk and Raja Chowk.

The unauthorised rickshaw stands in the busiest Fawara Chowk, Vanike Road and Raja Chowk create traffic mess and the traffic police, though remain present there take no action against the unlawful rickshaw stands.

Moreover, the outgoing DC Muhammad Ali Randhawa had launched special campaign to give new look to the city but after his sudden transfer the plan remained in abeyance. Since the transfer of the DC about two months back, no DC has been posted here and the Additional Charge of the DC has been given to the ADC. The citizens have called upon the chief minister to appoint DC in the district without further delay.