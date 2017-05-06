RAJANPUR- Four persons were gunned down and another sustained bullet wounds over old enmity here in the remit of Muhammadpur Police late the other night.

According to police sources, accused Sajjad, a serving cop of the Punjab Elite Force allegedly killed four persons and injured another over old enmity. Sajjad managed to flee from the scene after the murders. Rescue officials shifted the bodies and the injured to DHQ hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. The police have lodged a case against the accused and started further investigation.