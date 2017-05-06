KARACHI: Indian mobile phone SIMS are being used to leak question papers in the ongoing Board of Intermediate Education examinations, said Sindh Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dehar.

"All departments are on high alert. It has come to our notice that Indian SIMs are being used in this scam. All agencies have been informed as our relations with the neighbouring country are not friendly, " said the Education Minister.

Dehar gave this statement with reference to the question paper that was leaked today for the twelfth-grade physics exam. It was leaked forty minutes before the exam.

"Board has been asked to corporate with FIA and to provide all information we have. As per the chief minister's orders, we have also involved the CTD so that we can see this from multiple angles," the education minister said.