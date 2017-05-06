GUJRANWALA-A woman along with her children staged a protest against revenue officers over illegal transfer of their property, in front of DC office Gujranwala.

Ghafuran BB resident of Badoki alleged that her nephew Ahmed Ali in collaboration with revenue officials has transferred her property in his name. She gave various written applications to the officers concerned but no action was taken in this regard, she said. She demanded that illegal transfer deed of her property in the name of Ahmed Ali be cancelled otherwise she along with her children held a sit-in in front of DC office again. Likewise, dozens of Railway Colony residents staged a demonstration against the railway administration for not repairing the water supply motor here on Thursday.

The protesters chanted slogans against the administration and said that main electric motor has got out of order for the last four days. Resultantly, they added, water supply has been disconnected and despite repeated requests, officials concerned have taken no interest in the issue.

JUI-S lauds Pak Army’s role for peace

KAMALIA=Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Samiul Haq has urged the government not to hatch conspiracies against Pak Army.

During a press meet, JUI-S Punjab Media Cell Punjab Coordinator Pir Yousuf Bokhari praised the role of the Army in sustaining national sovereignty and upholding democracy in the country. He said that no step should be taken for undermining democracy.

He said that JUI-S has always stood with the Army and will continue doing so for national interests and not let democracy be derailed. “Pak Army is fighting Jihad against the insurgents and the enemies of the state, we must all lend a hand to the law enforcement agencies and the Pak Army so that our country could be peaceful again,” he said.