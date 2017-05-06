SHEIKHUPURA: Fire has extinguished after two hours that erupted in an oil depot on Lahore Road near Khanpur canal late last night, said the rescue sources.

According to SHO Akram Kamboh, the station was illegally constructed, Haji Amir, who belongs to Lahore and allegedly owns the depot, fled the scene. He further said, action will be taken against Amir.

The oil depot’s roof collapsed due to fire. No injury has been reported in the incident as it was locked from the outside.

Rescue teams had reached the site and made efforts to control the fire. According to rescue officials, the blaze was caused by a short circuit. Nearly thousands of litres of oil were burnt in the accident, they said.