Indian forces arrested a 12-year-old boy who crossed the border by mistake, reported Waqt News.

The Indian Defence Ministry has called him a ‘spy’ sent by Pakistan to do racy on sensitive military installments near Line of Control (LoC).

The boy identified as Ashfaq Ali Chohan was arrested by Indian border forces after ‘found him moving suspiciously near LoC’.

According to Indian media, The Indian Army "strongly suspects that he was sent by the Pakistan Army along with militants to conduct probe of infiltration routes and patrol track of the army"

“A patrol of the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC) apprehended a 12-year-old intruder from Azad Kashmir who had crossed over to this side of LoC on Friday evening in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district,” a Indian defence spokesman said.

On being challenged by the army’s patrol party, the boy immediately surrendered, the spokesman said.

It is suspected that the boy was sent by the militants in connivance with the Pakistan Army to probe routes for infiltration across the Line of Control, army sources said, claims Indian authorities.