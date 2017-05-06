SIALKOT-Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif reprimanded the staff of a wheat procurement centre in Pasrur where the farmers remonstrated with the CM about their alleged corruption and negligence.

He took serious note of the complaints made by the wheat growers and farmers against the staff at the official wheat procurement centre in Poorab Kalair village, Pasrur tehsil.

The staff deputed there could not provide the official record of wheat procurement to the CM and remained unable to give the satisfactory answers about the facilities and the process of the official wheat procurement. The CM also ordered an inquiry and deputed Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail as the inquiry officer.

On the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that the government was making an all-out effort to curb the role of middlemen and dealers by ensuring the direct purchase of wheat from the growers.

He stated this while talking to the growers and newsmen during his visit to wheat procurement centre in village Poorab Kalair, Pasrur tehsil. On the occasion, the Punjab chief minister directed the officials concerned to ensure the purchase of each grain of wheat from growers to halt the atrocities of middlemen.

The CM said that no one would be allowed to violate the rights of growers, as the government was protecting their rights. He also pledged to remove hurdles for the provision of all the facilities to the growers, saying that the farmers were playing pivotal role in strengthening the country’s economy.

He said that the government has made the entire process of wheat procurement transparent in Punjab, as several government agencies were monitoring the process to address the growers’ grievances. He said that the government was also considering the suggestions regarding increasing the capacity of the official warehouses to ensure the maximum storage of wheat. He said that he himself is getting the daily reports about the wheat procurement from different government agencies. He noted that all the 400 procurement centres across the Punjab have become “Khidmat Centers” for the wheat growers. He also went to the residence of Daska-based MNA Sahibzada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah in village Aallo Mahaar Sharif-Daska. The greeted the MNA over his son’s wedding. He also approved the construction of several small and big roads in NA 113 constituency.

EXPORTERS’ EFFORTS LAUDED: Manshaullah Butt said that the exporters have set a unique example of establishing Sialkot International Airport on self-help basis, advising others to replicate it.

He said that the government would make effort to resolve all the problems of Sialkot airport as top priority. He was addressing a meeting of the directors and management of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).

He said that the government would motivate the airlines for starting their operations from Sialkot airport. The provincial minister announced the rectification of all the out of order streetlights and removal of encroachments from Sialkot Airport Road. On the occasion, SIAL’s Chairman added that the project of Sialkot international airport is moving ahead successfully towards the goal success and excellence besides striving to open the new vistas of socio-economic development.

He said that the dream of business community has now become true in the shape of Sialkot airport. SIAL Chairman Malik Ashraf said that the mega project established by the exporters on self-help basis, is now proving to be a milestone towards the stability of the national economy.

Sialkot international airport project has now become a success story, he said. He added that the mega project was now opening new vistas of economic development in the country and bringing a boom in the local industrial sector. He said that the airport had also ensured the easy access of exporters to the international business routes , foreign destinations and international trade markets leaving very positive, healthy and pleasant impact on regional economic growth and human development in “Gold Export Triangle” consisting of Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat districts.