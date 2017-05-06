ISLAMABAD - A three-member Supreme Court bench on Friday repudiated that they have termed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a ‘liar’ in the Panama Papers case verdict.

“We make it clear that whosoever is making false statements and attribute (them) to judges will be taken to task for loosely and wantonly talk. It should be clear to everybody,” observed Justice Ejaz Ahmed Khan, who is heading a three-member SC bench overseeing the implementation of the apex court's verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The SC bench that also includes Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan on Friday constituted the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the prime minister and his two sons for having foreign holdings.

The Friday hearing was also attended by Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) acting governor Riaz Riazuddin and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafar Hijazi. Justice Ejaz without explicitly mentioning the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said: “The other day one of the leaders of a party said that all the judges stated [in April 20 judgment] that respondent No1 (PM Nawaz) is a liar.

“Neither I nor any other judge of the bench said that the respondent No1 has cheated the people of Pakistan and is a liar.

“The leader who had said this has spoken a lie as we can’t bog down to that level. We want to discern. It must be borne out in the minds of everyone. We are showing extraordinary tolerance. Let it be clear that we will take stern action against them.”

The PTI chief while addressing a public rally had said it was time to get rid of corruption and corrupt rulers.

In the Panamagate verdict, two judges have declared the PM corrupt and a liar and three judges said he was a ‘liar’ and further investigations were needed to prove him corrupt, the PTI chief was reported as saying.

Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari while addressing a rally in Mardan on April 24 said that none of the five Supreme Court judges has given the prime minister a ‘clean chit’ in the Panamagate judgment.

At the start of the proceeding, the SECP chairman and the SBP governor supplied lists of officers for consideration for the JIT.

Justice Azmat said that upon verification it was found that an SECP officer whose name had earlier been sent to the bench has neither any idea of financial investigation nor integrity, and he has a political affiliation. “It forced us to call for the whole list of officers,” the judge said.

Justice Azmat then asked the AGP to clarify who leaked the names to the media. He said “the leak was not from our hand... I see concerted efforts to leak the names in the social media and [mainstream] media with an intention to make the JIT controversial”.

Justice Ijaz said the names were intentionally leaked by the department. If the department has leaked the names then the head of the institution should be held responsible.

At that point, the AGP asked the judges if they watch TV these days.

Justice Ijaz said: “We don’t watch TV.”

Justice Ejaz said they were not going to follow the popular sentiment. “We don’t care what the leaders say. Let the heaven fall we will go by the law we go by the tightrope of law and constitution,” he said.

Justice Azmat said that they decide the case(s) in accordance with the law. “It does not bother them what the people say.”

The attorney general said the people were maligning the judges. He urged the court to pass a restraining order to stop discussion on the issue.

Justice Azmat said that they know how to control the media but they believe in freedom of expression and the media should behave in a good manner. At the same time, he said they were also not afraid of unfair comments.

Justice Justice Ijaz said that the institutions should also behave. “Someone has tried to be over smart. The matter is pending and this is a solemn occasion. We have to maintain dignity and decorum and want to maintain free and fair comments.”