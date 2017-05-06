PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Amir Muqam on Friday said that those who were raising slogans in favour of accountability at public rallies had made their own Ehtesab Commission “toothless”. He made these remarks while addressing a public gathering in Shangla after inaugurating 132KV Poran Grid Station.

Addressing the gathering, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has deceived the people of KP where not an iota of change has been witnessed in the last four years.

“Imran Khan has used people of KP only for attainment of his nefarious motives and Dharna Khan would be rejected by masses in the upcoming polls in 2018,” he remarked.

Muqam said the PTI-led government has tarnished the face of the province in the name of change and had not carried out any proper development scheme for the betterment of the masses.

In reference to the demand of Khan seeking resignation from the prime minister, he said that Nawaz Sharif has been elected by 180 million people of the country and no one can de-seat him through undemocratic measures.

He said the PTI-led government was claiming that it has reformed the local government system, but according to ground realities, the system has totally collapsed in the province.

After exclusion of five departments, the KP government is now working over plans to keep C&W department out of the authority of nazims, he said.

He said Khan has no interest in resolution of problems being faced by masses and all his interest is in holding a new drama on a daily basis. He said the people want development and cannot be deceived through hollow slogans and fake promises.

Muqam also thanked the dwellers of Shangla for reposing confidence in his leadership and assured them of resolving the problems being faced by them on a priority basis.

He said that the present provincial government has been extending step motherly treatment to Malakand division and ignoring problems of the people of the region. However, he continued, PML-N will give full importance to the region and its problems.

The adviser to the prime minister said he has carried out record development schemes for Shangla whereas the political opponents of PML-N are deceiving people through raising hollow slogans.

He said that earlier in Shangla where 10 per cent population was getting electricity, now with his efforts about 98 per cent people are availing the facility.

Similarly, with the efforts of PML-N government, people of Shangla got a university in their district, he added.