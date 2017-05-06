FAISALABAD:-A man died while two women fainted and hospitalized after allegedly consuming contaminated soft drink here on Friday. Rescue sources said that three of a family, hailing from Faisalabad city drank soft drink which turned out to be toxic due to unknown reasons. The poisonous drink led to the death of a man while two women who fell unconscious and were rushed to hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 06-May-2017 here.
Man dies after consuming soft drink
