FAISALABAD- A man allegedly shot dead his teenage granddaughter over a minor domestic issue here on Friday. Police arrested the accused. Police said that the accused exchanged hot words with his daughter-in-law over some issue in People’s Colony. To defend her mother, 17-year-old girl stepped into the argument, which flared up the man. He allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired straight gunshots on his granddaughter, killing her on the spot. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against the accused.