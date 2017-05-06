SHEIKHUPURA-The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) initiated a grand operation to remove encroachments and illegal bus terminals along the National Highways. DIG Motorway Abbas Ahsan while talking to this scribe said that an anti-encroachment plan consisting of four phases was launched in N-5 North Zone. He said that three phases of the said drive have completed in which all the legal formalities have been fulfilled including educating the transporters, traders, members of union councils and encroachers.

The DIG said that legal notices to remove encroachments were also served to the encroachers. Besides, meetings were also arranged with lawyers, NHA personnel, local administration and media persons to get legal, logistic and moral assistance in removal of encroachments and illegal terminals, he added. The DIG said that in this regard, two anti-encroachment teams have been established; one is led by SP Nabeebur Rehman Bughvi and the other by SP Waheedur Rehman Khattak to monitor anti-encroachment operation.