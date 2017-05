ISLAMABAD: The name of Pakistan International Airlines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bernd Hildenbrand has been removed from Exit Control List (ECL).

According to the directives of the Interior Ministry, Bernd Hildenbrand is allowed to travel abroad once his name is removed from ECL for thirty days, which start from the day he departs.

CEO Bernd Hildenbrand was stopped from travelling abroad on the charges of alleged corruption in the purchase of PIA planes.