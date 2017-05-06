LAHORE - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is likely to suspend flight operations on Karachi-Mumbai route, sources in the airlines said on Friday.

However, when contacted PIA spokesperson Danyal Gillani said the airline is considering suspending flights from Mumbai to Karachi due to commercial considerations, but a final decision in this regard is yet to be taken. He further said that PIA will still be flying from Lahore to New Delhi and we will provide connectivity of Delhi flights to Karachi.

Dismissing media reports that operations are being suspended due to tense relations between India and Pakistan, the spokesperson asserted that the reasons behind the move are "purely commercial".

India and Pakistan have faced off with increasing frequency over the Kashmir issue since last year's killing of Burhan Wani, a young commander of a Kashmiri separatist outfit whose death triggered statewide protests and riots.

Just this week, a delegation of Pakistani students and their teachers were forced to cut short their visit to India amid Indian allegations that Pakistani troops had mutilated two Indian soldiers, a claim denied by Pakistan.

The 50-member delegation, comprising Pakistani students, their teachers and staffers, were sent back on Wednesday after the government advised their Indian host organisation against hosting them at a time which was not “appropriate”.

Pakistani sports teams have also been repeatedly denied visas to attend transnational sporting events hosted in India, often without any reason assigned for the denial.