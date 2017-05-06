ISLAMABAD - The ostensible ‘tiff’ in the civil-military relations on Dawn leaks is heading for an amicable settlement after Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday night wherein the misunderstandings on the PM’s directive on the inquiry report were resolved.

Though there was no official word on the meeting between the two either by the Prime Minister’s media team or the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) but some informed sources in both these quarters confirmed the meeting between the two which was primarily on the Dawn leaks issue and the strong reaction of the ISPR on the Prime Minister’s directive on para 18 of the report.

These sources further said that COAS had placed before the Prime Minister the stance of the Army on the whole issue and the pressure he was facing from the Corps Commanders and the Army officers in general on the issue.

The sources further informed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif assured the Army Chief that the respect and sanctity of the Armed Forces was dear to him and he would not tolerate anyone harm the institution in any form or shape.

The sources said the breakthrough was made mainly due to the back channel efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan who had managed the meeting between the Prime Minister and Army Chief to pave way for removing the misunderstanding between the civil-military leadership.

The sources further said that Shehbaz Sharif was also present in the meeting and contributed a lot in diluting the things and assurance was given to the Army Chief that all their concerns would be fully addressed when the Interior Ministry would issue a formal notification in the light of the recommendations of the Dawn leaks inquiry report.

Later on Friday afternoon Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and discussed with him the Dawn leaks report in the light of the discussion between the Prime Minister and Army Chief on Thursday night.

In a couple of sessions the expected notification on Dawn leaks report came under discussion wherein efforts would be made to fully address the concerns of the Armed Forces on the issue.

Sources said that the initial directive of the Prime Minister on Dawn leaks which was issued a few days back would remain intact while additional measures in the light of the recommendations would be issued.

A serious controversy was generated after the issuance of directive in Dawn leaks by the Prime Minister and its prompt rejection by the Pakistan Army last week.

Since then there was complete silence over the issue and there was no overt remarks and comments by responsible people from both the sides. But through backchannel contacts the efforts were made to remove the misunderstandings between the civil-military leadership though the offices of Interior Minister, sources in the party confirmed.

These sources said that the Interior Minister would be issuing the formal notification on the issue in next few days.

However, these sources said that on making the report public it was agreed that the same would be released to media at an appropriate time.