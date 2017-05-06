MIRPUR (AJK) - Prime Minister Sharif on Friday said his government was corruption-free and has not been tainted in even a single scandal of financial bungling as transparency in all projects was its hallmark since 2013.

Prime Minister Nawaz performed whirlwind visit of Azad Jammu & Kashmir wherein he categorically declared that Pakistan would continue the journey of its speedy progress and prosperity despite the hurdles created by the rivals.

He was addressing a ceremony held to mark the completion of tunnels of the strategically important 969-megawatt Neelum Jehlum Hydropower Project near Muzaffarabad.

First unit of Neelum Jhelum HydroPower Project will start the power generation by the end of February next year while the second unit in mid March, whereas the third and the fourth unit will be completed in April next year.

The Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower project will mark a major milestone towards its completion, as excavation of about 68-kilometer long tunnels system of the project will stand completed, when the second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) deployed on the project will break through the Right Headrace Tunnel.

With this significant development, the water way system of the mega Neelam Jhelum project will enter the final phase which is scheduled to be completed in seven months.

Thereafter, the tunnels will be ready to divert water from Dam site to Power House.

Speaking on this occasion, Nawaz Sharif stated that the PML-N will win the next-year general elections with a thumping majority on the basis of its exceptional performance and those doing the politics of sit-ins will be exposed.

He further said that major challenges facing the country are due to non-serious behaviour of the previous governments.

When the PML-N took over, Nawaz said, the country was facing worst form of loadshedding. “With the completion of the power projects, the country will get rid of power loadshedding by next year,” he added.

“Our government has addressed all the challenges effectively and now the country has been put on the path of progress and development,” the PM said while counting the anti-terrorism feats in recent years.

He told the gathering that the government was committed and seriously following all the development projects for the betterment of the masses.

Nawaz Sharif said that the energy situation has improved and there is zero loadshedding for industrial sector. The situation will further improve by next year, he assured.

About 92 per cent construction work on the NJHP has been completed so far involving extensive tunnels excavation work in one of the hardest terrains.

Hydel, coal, solar and wind power projects have been started to meet the energy demand of the country, the PM informed. By the beginning of the next year 10,000 megawatt will be added in the system, he announced.

Nawaz said that power projects started by the government will generate more energy as compared to the projects started during the last 70 years.

He also detailed several energy projects started under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Claiming that the economy of the country has been strengthened, the prime minister said that the GDP growth rate of Pakistan will reach seven per cent by the end of the tenure of this government.

“PML-N believes in the progress and development of the country. Those levelling baseless allegations should open their eyes and so that they can see the development projects started by the government,” Nawaz said in a veiled reference to opposition parties - the PTI and the PPP.

“The sit-ins have badly affected the development process of the country. CPEC was delayed for eight months due to the sit-ins,” he added.

Nawaz went on to say that the politics of those who misled the masses of the country “will die its death in the next general elections”.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that some elements were criticising the government at all forums. “They are creating hurdles in the path of progress and development of the country,” he added.