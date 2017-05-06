PESHAWAR - The women legislators of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday staged a walk out from the provincial assembly after Deputy Speaker Dr Meher Taj Roghani did not allow them to present their resolution against provincial minister Shah Farman for passing “derogatory remarks” against a woman legislator in the House.

It was during the question-hour, when the PML-N women legislator stood up with the resolution submitted with the Assembly Secretariat in hand and requested the chair for allowing them to move it in the house. However, the deputy speaker was in no mood for allowing them to present the resolution against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) minister.

That is why the women legislators staged walkout. The deputy speaker tasked the provincial minister for Mineral Development Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli for holding negotiations with the protesting women legislators to bring them back to the House. After holding successful negotiations, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) women legislators rejoined the proceedings.

In her speech, Tahirkheli said that she had assured the protesting women legislators that the matter would be taken up in the House. She said that as both concerned parties including the minister and woman legislator are absent from the house, the matter should be deferred till the presence of both parties in the house.

Dr Roghani announced that the matter of the resolution of women legislator against the minister may be decided on coming Monday.

Meanwhile, discontent in the ranks of the PTI legislators surfaced again on the floor of the provincial assembly when the former leader of disband forward block Qurban Ali Khan complained of injustice with him in connection with the development schemes in his electoral constituency.

Talking on a point of order, he said that all members of the house are getting development funds under the heads of electrification and other schemes, but he had been denied this right. He said that in his constituency non-elected people have been tasked for execution of development schemes, which is sheer injustice with him.

He said that he had already talked to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Secretary and now he is using the elected house for raising voice against the injustice and if justice was not provided then he will use other forums including media and will also move the judiciary.

Disposing of the matter, the deputy speaker said that the matter is of high importance and asked the mover to raise it in the house either through adjournment motion or calling attention notice. Later the house was adjourned till 3pmon coming Monday.