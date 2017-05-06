HAFIZABAD-The district police nabbed 482 suspects including 153 proclaimed offenders during 49 combing operations conducted in targeted areas of the district during the outgoing month of April. The police also recovered booty worth Rs11.5 million besides firearms and drugs from the accused.

Addressing a press conference here, DPO Dr Ghias Gull said that the police with the assistance of intelligence agencies and other law enforcement agencies, arrested 153 POs involved in 90 theft, burglary and dacoity incidents. Similarly, 93 accused were arrested under the National Action Plan. The police seized 29kg of charas, 6kg of opium, 1kg of heroin and 331 bottles of liquor from the arrested criminals. The police also seized 11 Kalashnikovs, 20 shot guns, 32 pistols and 751 rounds of ammunitions.