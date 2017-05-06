SAHIWAL-Citizens foiled the attempt by a woman to commit suicide by jumping into canal long with her three children here on Friday.

Police said that a poverty stricken woman, later identified as Robina, threw her three children into a canal here. She later tried to jump into the canal but onlookers caught her and also rescued the children from the canal. They shifted the children to hospital.

Robina, who had contracted second marriage with her cousin, told the police that her husband did not fulfil her needs, neither give her money to purchase necessities of life for the children. She said that in sheer despair she attempted suicide along with her children.