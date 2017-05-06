ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain has called for reviving the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) between Pakistan and Mexico to further improve bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The President was talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Mexico Tasawar Khan who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Friday.

President Mamnoon stated that Pakistan is an agricultural country and there is a need to enhance trade of fruit and other commodities, including rice with Mexico so that our exports can be increased. He also said that increase in trade will not only boost links between the two countries but it will also improve our foreign exchange reserves.

He emphasised that preference should be given to exchange of diplomatic, educational, cultural and trade delegations because promotion of these sectors will pave the way for development of our country. He also said that Mexico is a large economy, therefore, trade with it should be our priority.

The President congratulated the Ambassador-designate on assuming new assignment and hoped that he will utilise all his capabilities to promote positive image of Pakistan in Mexico. He further advised the Ambassador-designate to convince the Mexican investors to invest in Pakistan as it is one of the best countries for investment.