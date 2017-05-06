The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has written a letter seeking information over the alleged misuse of the Prime Minister’s Office by his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

The letter written by PTI member Andleeb Abbas, in her personal capacity as citizen of Pakistan, is addressed to the principal secretary of the Prime Minister’s Secretariat seeking information under the Freedom of Information Ordinance 2002.

“The misuse of authority by Maryam Nawaz and the abuse of taxpayer’s money is a matter of corrupt and illegal practice,” she said.

The letter questioned the misuse of Prime Minister Office by his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who does not hold any public office or official position.

The letter seeks to know the capacity in which Maryam Nawaz, who is not even an elected representative, gives official stances on nation security issues, stating that her biased and misinformed stances have caused immense damage to the image of Pakistan.

This includes her clarification on Indian tycoon Sajjan Jindal’s recent visit to Pakistan as personal and friendly visit, which was denied by Delhi-based journalist Jyoti Malhotra saying that he brought a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over convicted spy Kulbushan Jadhav.

Furthermore, the letter seeks information on the ‘Strategic Media Communication Cell’ run by Maryam Nawaz which employs more than 90 people. It asks whether these people are paid by the taxpayer’s money or its budget comes from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Highlighting that the government has allocated a record Rs 3 billion for the office of information ministry for 2016-17, the letter questions the misuse by these ninety people of publicly funded office including PM Office, Press Information Department and PM Secretariat Raiwind Office.

“Why is this cell, that is being for PML-N propaganda, funded out of taxpayer’s money,” she alleged.

Furthermore, it questioned the capacity under which Maryam Nawaz meets foreign ambassadors and dignitaries at the PM House, which is misuse of taxpayer’s money as the entertainment and refreshment expenses of PM House are Rs10 million.

Lastly, the letter asks why Maryam Nawaz made Pakistan “a laughing stock in the international community by declaring Panama Leaks trash,” which have been exposed by the International Consortium of Journalists (ICIJ).

It states that this is not only a mis-declaration but rather a contempt of court as the Supreme Court is spending its best resources on the Panama Leaks case.

“The PM office and the relevant ministries are responsible for clarifying these concerns about misuse of billions of public funds and damaging abuse of public office by Maryam Nawaz,” it stated.

The letter seeks replies within 21 days and will consider non-response as a violation of right as a citizen of Pakistan and a clear dismissal of democratic norms.