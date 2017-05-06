KARACHI: Rangers caught hold of a kidnapper, Mohammad Naeem Khan in Karachi and freed a man taken hostage by him and his men, the paramilitary force said in a statement. He had kidnapped Murad Khan, the owner of Mubarak Hotel from the area of Azizabad, on April 18. He was kept in Keamari area and the kidnappers had demanded Rs 2.2 million ransom from his family.

When the Rangers were informed about the kidnapping they used technical monitoring and ground surveillance arrest the kidnappers.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered in Jackson police station against Naeem Khan, for the kidnapping of Murad Khan.

A raid was conducted in Musharraf Colony Baldia Town, Karachi. Arms in large quantity was recovered which was hidden underground in a vacant plot by MQM London.

Weapons include SMG, Two Double Rifle and 30-bore pistol along with four bullet-proof jackets were recovered, said the rangers spokesperson. He also asked the public to become a helping hand for them in operation against terrorists. He also said, if any kind of information is found regarding terrorists’ rangers should be informed.