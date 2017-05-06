KHANEWAL/VEHARI-The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) took out a flag march and arranged awareness programmes to celebrate the International Firefighters’ Day here on Friday.

The flag march started from Lahore Mor Khanewal and was concluded at the Rescue 1122 centre near Khanewal Public School, after passing through T-chowk, Ayub Chowk, Railway Road etc.The march was organised to pay homage to firefighters who scarified their precious lives while rescuing the human beings in different parts of the world, and to educate people about fire safety and make them aware of the efforts put in by the firefighters.

District Officer Emergency Ejaz Anjum addressed the gathering of civil society and rescuers congratulated the citizens on the celebrations of the day. He said rescuing and firefighting are noble professions while the rescuers are known as the heroes. He paid tribute to the rescuers and firefighters, who sacrificed their lives in the line of their duties and provided comprehensive and professional service.

Rescue 1122 established modern fire services and disaster emergency response teams in Pakistan during a limited time. Briefing about Resuce 1122 and fire fighting was given to the representatives of the civil society by rescue safety officer Faheem. Pamphlets were also distributed, Dr Ejaz Anjum distributed prizes to leading firefighter and rescuers Mazharul Haq, Muhammad Ali, Baber and also awarded with commendation certificates to Asif Javid, Naeem, and Ashraf. In charge control room M Naeem, Station coordinator Saleem and media coordinator Rashid Ch were also present.

In Vehari, a mock rescue operation was carried out at Municipal Committee Vehari by Rescue 1122 on the day. In the operation, people were rescued from the roofs that had caught fire.

The people present there praised the fire fighters on their skills. Dr Abid Husain Zafar appreciated the work of the firefighters and also said that the government has set a fire safety code for the shopping malls, towers, marriage halls, hotels and high-rise buildings.

“It is duty of all to obey the safety code. There must be emergency Exit in every building. There should be proper arrangements for firefighting. At first step instruction and guidance will be provided then in 2nd step they must be fined,” he said.

He said that so far, Rescue 1122 has saved a Rs1,661.27 million in 885 fire incidents and rescued 57 injured. In the end, special tribute was paid to the martyred firefighters. All the firefighters promised that they will serve the country and the countrymen without discrimination and hesitation. Awareness pamphlets about fire incidents were also distributed.