KASUR-Constructed about 20 years ago, the road linking village Sahari to Kasur city has been in dilapidated condition since long.

Residents of the village told this reporter during a survey that the road was constructed about 20 years ago and but now it seems that there has never been a road on the path. They said that travel on the muddy path has become a challenge for the commuters as the road has full of potholes. They said that the uneven road also let the water flows toward the localities which resulted in huge accumulation of water in rainy season. Moreover, the rough condition of the road has also caused many accidents which have devoured several lives, they regretted. They held local MNA and MPAs responsible for the situation and flayed them for turning a blind eye to the public woes. They demanded the government to pay heed to their problems and ensure early rehabilitation of the road so that they could travel safely.

Righteous journalists

get pat on the back

In the age when media has been hijacked by the corporate sector, there are professionals in the field who fulfil their duty with utmost honesty and never succumb to any pressure.

This was crux of speeches delivered by speakers in a seminar organised in connection with Press Freedom Day here at Kasur Press Club (KPC) the other day.

Speaking on the occasion, KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr paid homage to the great sacrifices of journalists they rendered in the line of duty. He also paid glowing tribute to the journalists who remain adhere to principles “These are the people who always denied bowing down to pressure by the dictatorial powers or any democratic governments. He demanded legislation for the safety and welfare of journalists.

Other speakers highlighted importance of journalism in the development of society, saying journalists are the eyes and ears of society. “They have been playing pivotal role in smoothening the public opinion and highlighting social and national issues through positive criticism,” they pointed out. They condemned robbery with the KPC president and expressed concerns over police failure to arrest the culprits. They demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. They also demanded legislation for safety of journalists working in the field, especially in remote and vulnerable areas.