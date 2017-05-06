GUJRANWALA-Dacoits and thieves were went on the rampage as the citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 17 incidents in Gujranwala on Friday.

In Wahndo area, bandits looted Rs112,000 and three cellphones from Rana Fiaz; in the Saddr police limits, robbers snatched Rs40,000 and cellphone from Ahmed; in Ahmed Nagar, armed men snatched Rs70,000 and two cellphones from Akhtar; in Wazirabad Saddr area, dacoits took away Rs55,000, gold ornaments and two cell phones from Rauf and his family; in Aroop police station limits, Yasir was deprived of Rs17,000 and cellphone at gunpoint; at Sui Gas office Road, robbers looted Rs40,000, two cellphones and gold ornaments from Ishaq and his family; and in Saddr Police limits, bandits took away Rs122,000 and three cellphones from Shahid.

in Alipur Chattha, three armed men entered in the house of Rana Qadir and decamped with Rs60,000, gold ornaments and four cellphones; at Ferozwala, armed men looted Rs32,000 and other valuables from the shop of Talha; and in city police station limit dacoits looted Rs45,000 and cellphone from Saira.

In theft incident, a car and motorcycles of Naveed, Salamat were stolen while unknown thieves took away cash, gold ornaments and valuables from the houses of Mujeeb, Alam Chatha and Younas.

On the other side, a protest was held as a youth was allegedly tortured by police in a fake case here on the other day.

The protesters staged a demonstration in front of CPO office against the police. They said that cantt police in collaboration with their political opponents implicated Tanvir in a bogus robbery case and tortured him brutally. The protesters including woman and children blocked the road and chanted slogans against cant police. After assurance of justice from the higher police officers, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

pre-monsoon preparedness

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Capt (r) Muhammad Asif has directed the Punjab Irrigation Department to complete arrangements for the upcoming monsoon season and ensure repair to embankments of rivers and seasonal nullahs.

He was addressing a meeting held to review arrangements to meet any threat of flood in the upcoming monsoon season. He directed the officials concerned to use all resources to ward off any flood threat and steps should be taken to cope with any situation while warning that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He stressed that it is necessary to establish better coordination between institutions concerned, which ensure better utilisation of energies to tackle challenges.

The commissioner said that a proactive approach must be adopted to protect public throughout the division, adding that an emergency evacuation should be evolved well in time to protect population in the face of any threat. He also directed making ample stock of food, medicines and fodder for livestock in appropriate locations across the division.