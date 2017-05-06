ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took a suo motu notice of abuse of power by a feudal in Umerkot Sindh and sought report from the Inspector General of Police, Sindh within five days.

The chief justice took the notice on media reports that Nawab Zaid Talpur along with co-accused forcibly entered into a Police Station Kunri, District Umerkot and humiliated and maltreated the Station House Officer.

Reportedly Nawab Zaid Talpur demanded of the SHO to sit on the ground and speak to him while he sat on the chair of SHO. Later the accused persons were arrested by the police but they were released owing to alleged political intervention.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar administered the oath of the office to Imran Iqbal, Additional Auditor General-I, as Acting Auditor General of Pakistan in a simple but dignified ceremony.

Arbab Muhammad Arif, Registrar, Supreme Court, conducted the proceedings of oath-taking ceremony. Officers of Auditor General Office and Supreme Court of Pakistan also attended the ceremony.