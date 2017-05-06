JHANG- Flood in River Jhelum has submerged 20 villages here in the district while crops over hundreds of acre have been destroyed.

According to sources, the administration did not issue any warning to the populace living along the bank of River Jhelum about the flood situation. The sudden spate in the river caught the residents by surprise, which increased the losses.

According to details hundreds of acres of land stand submerged in floodwater that has destroyed crops over a vast area of land. The Moong pulse crop is among the standing crops that have been destroyed by the flood.

According to reports, the victims were seen busy shifting their belongings, cattle, and whatever precious things they have to safe areas on self-help basis. The Head Trimmu Barrage has been closed for extension works.