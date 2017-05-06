GUJRAT-Renowned journalists and columnists condemned biased media reporting, and stressed a need for the promotion of ethical values in the sector.

They were attended a seminar at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat UoG) here on Thursday. The seminar titled “Press Freedom in Pakistan” was organised by the varsity’s Centre for Media and Communication Studies (CMCS) to mark the World Press Freedom Day.

Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum chaired the ceremony. CMCS chairperson Dr Zahid Yousuf acted as the host. Among the guests of honour were political analyst Salman Abid, DGPR Add Director-General Dr Aslam Dogar and Dean Faculty of Arts Dr Fareeshullah Yousufzai.

“Promotion of democracy, development and dialogue demand that your media be free and unbiased. However, this freedom should not be at the cost of your national and religious interests,” said Salman Ghani who was the chief guest at the seminar.

Dr Ziaul Qayyum underscored the need for promotion of positive journalism and supremacy of all the state institutions to rid the country of its problems. “Media has become a powerful tool in the corporate world. The dream of a free and unbiased media is achievable with the promotion of democracy and institutional supremacy,” said Salman Abid.

Dr Aslam Dogar said, “There have been revolutionary changes in today’s media practices. But the media needs to protect itself and act responsibly.” Dr Fareeshullah said freedom of press means “honest reproduction of information” without trace of extremism. Dr Zahid Yousuf discussed how a free press can help build society and bring about reforms.

At the end of the seminar, the guests answered to the questions raised by the students. The seminar was moderated by Haider Imam Dar.