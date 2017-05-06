KHANEWAL-An under-custody robber was killed during ambush by his accomplices here at Pul 16 area near Mian Channu here on Friday.

According to police, the Sarai Sidhu Police had arrested a notorious robber who during investigation provided information about the location of his accomplices. On Friday, a police team was escorting the arrested robber to a hideout for arrest of his accomplices. As the police team reached Pul 16 near Mian Channu, outlaws, lying in ambush, attacked the police vehicle with indiscriminate gunfire. The police retaliated the fire and during crossfire, the under-custody robber, identified as Muhammad Nawaz, resident of Mamdal Sarai Sidhu, Kabirwala, sustained bullets of his accomplices and died on the spot.

The attacker, however, fled the scene. The police have shifted dead body of the robber to DHQ hospital and launched further investigation.