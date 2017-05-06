PESHAWAR:- The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police here on Friday arrested two suspected terrorists and recovered 1,100 grams of explosive material along with two hand grenades from their possession. Police sources said that the raid was carried out on Bypass Road Mardan where two terrorists identified as Nisar, a resident of Mohmand Agency and Suleman, a resident of Yaka Ghund were arrested. CTD has intensified crackdown in Mardan, Peshawar and Malakand region. In the last few months, they have nabbed dozen of important terrorists along with weapons and explosive devices.–Staff Reporter