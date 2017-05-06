In a bid to give the government tough time and gained some of the lost grounds in most populous province of the country, Punjab, former president and co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has tasked senior party leaders to talk to other parties for forging an anti-government alliance.

Sources said that the PPP co-chairman has tasked party’s senior leadership to bring the opposition parties together to give the PML-N-led federal government tough time.

In this regard, they added, Zardari held separate consultative meetings with party’s senior leaders including Manzoor Ahmed Watto, Sardar Latif Khosa and Qamar-uz-Zaman Kaira in Lahore.

During the meetings, strategy was worked out to unite opposition parties at Punjab’s level, anti-government movement, and protest against federal government over power load-shedding.

Talking to the PPP leaders, the former president said that all promises and claims of the rulers proved to be hollow and false. He added that it was strange the rulers get provoked when they were remained of their promises and claims.

He added that they would keep reminding the rulers their promises and claims, adding that PPP was with the masses.