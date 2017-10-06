LAYYAH - At least 199 lecturer posts are lying vacant in 15 state-run colleges of Layyah district, a situation which has worsened the quality of education.

A survey report of The Nation reveals that 147 lecturer posts in boys colleges while 52 seats in women colleges are yet to be filled. The colleges are faced with acute shortage of teachers of main subjects including Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, History and Social Sciences. According to details, eight lecturer posts are vacant in Govt Postgraduate College Layyah, five in Govt Postgraduate College Kot Sultan, four in Chowk Azam College, seven in Karor Lal Essan College, nine in Fatehpur College and 15 seats are lying vacant in Choubara College.

Lecturers’ unavailability is worsening quality of education in these institutions. Talking to The Nation, students Umar Farooq, Itzaz Ahsan, Muhammad Akram, Touseef Ahmed and others said they find it difficult to cover their curriculum due to unavailability of teachers at college. Students added that they belonged to poor families and cannot afford fees of private academies and tutors. They demanded the government fill the vacant posts at the earliest. When contacted, Deputy Director Colleges Dr Malik Khadim Hussain said he is well aware of the problems faced by students. He said that vacant seats would be filled in near future.