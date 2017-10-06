MULTAN - Two suspected terrorists were killed in crossfire with the Counter-Terrorism Department in Sher Shah area in the wee hours of Thursday, sources said.

The CTD sources said that three other terrorists managed to escape the scene. Security agencies suspected that the terrorists belonged to banned outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Alalmi.

Sources informed that the CTD team conducted a raid on a tip-off that some terrorists were hiding near Sher Shah embankment who were planning attacks on sensitive targets. The terrorists allegedly opened fire on the CTD team and got killed in crossfire. The CTD sources said that arms including hand grenades, explosives, maps and guns and bullets were recovered from the killed terrorists. The bodies of the alleged terrorists were shifted to Nishtar Hospital while hunt is on to catch the fleeing ones.