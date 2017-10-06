TOBA TEK SINGH - Dacoits tortured three class ninth students while deprived them of pocket money and a cellphone near Gogera branch minor canal here at Bhaghat.

Students Muhammad Shakil, Ihsanul Haq and Abdul Rehman informed that they were on way to their school from Chak 150/GB. Near Gogera branch minor canal, three motorcyclists intercepted them at gunpoint. They snatched their pocket money, amounting to Rs800 and a cellphone from them. The bandits also tortured them when they offered resistance.