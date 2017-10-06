ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Thursday that democracy was the solution to country’s problems.

He was speaking at the foundation day ceremony of Lawrence College Ghora Gali in Murree.

The prime minister referred to the challenges confronting the country and said these can best be tackled by promoting and strengthening the democratic process.

Abbasi said that despite challenges the country was progressing and overcoming its difficulties. He said Pakistan was being counted among those members of the international community that enjoyed a respectable position.

Abbasi said that Pakistan was fighting the world's largest war on terror and over two hundred thousand troops are engaged in this war.

He said Pakistan has rendered tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

PM Abbasi, who studied at the Lawrence College some 42 years ago, said it was a great honour for him to be an alumnus of the prestigious institution which had been the hallmark of academic excellence and discipline for the 157 years.

He said that the focus on character-building along with formal education was the main ingredient of Gallians and the college’s motto ‘Never give in’ became their leading principle.

Sharing with the audience his old memories of Lawrence College, Abbasi said those were the best days of his life and he participated in the events belonging to the Right House.

He said that Lawrence College not only produced famous personalities who made their mark in the fields of politics, armed forces, and academics but in fact produced good humans and patriotic Pakistanis.

The prime minister announced Rs200 million for the development of college infrastructure. He also proposed setting up an endowment fund for the welfare of teachers and assured the government’s assistance in this regard. Later, PM Abbasi gave away prizes and shields to the winning students.