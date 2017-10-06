ISLAMABAD:- Afghan President Ashraf Ghani accepted Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s invitation to come to Pakistan to strengthen diplomatic ties. Ashraf Ghani, who had previously declined the invitation to come to the neighbouring country in May, assured that he would come with his entire family this time. The COAS had extended the invitation during his recent visit to Afghanistan.–INPThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 06-Oct-2017 here.
Afghan President Ghani to visit Pakistan
