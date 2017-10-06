QUETTA:- Another Congo virus patient died during treatment in hospital here on Thursday. Hospital sources said an alleged Congo virus affected patient, stated to be Afghan national, was shifted to Fatima Jinnah Hospital Quetta on Wednesday. Despite all out efforts of the medics the Congo virus patient died on Thursday morning.–INPThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 06-Oct-2017 here.
Another Congo virus patient dies in Quetta
