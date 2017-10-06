LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is up against multiple challenges relating to his newly-regained top office in the PML-N, as well as on the legal and the political fronts.

The re-election of Nawaz as PML-N president is quite soothing to embed him again in the national politics as a legitimate position holder of a mainstream political party yet it has not ended his ordeal. He has many challenges ahead to tackle with including criminal references against him and his children, pressure from his rival politicians and his effort to keep the party integrated.

First of all, Nawaz has to focus on protecting his office as president of the PML-N which has been challenged before the superior court. The PML-N government, the party legislators and the leaders today all rally for Nawaz to get inspiration from his presence and guidance from his words to run their affairs. However that situation will continue unaffected as long as Nawaz remains in the limelight not only as a leader but also as a clean man whose character is pure of any taint of corruption and money-laundering. Otherwise, the PML-N government could feel the heat due to dissidents. Therefore, sailing through successfully the challenge to his new office may be his paramount concern.

Among the other important issues, as the political observers say, will keep up Nawaz’s high and dominating position both for showing his presence in the party and affairs of the PML-N government that will however be possible only when his credibility as honest, fair, and upright person will remain intact despite NAB references against him and his children.

As proceedings with NAB references will progress, new facts and new material on the allegations of corruption and money laundering against Sharifs will unfold, the situation will demand Nawaz to defend himself and his kids convincingly before the court in a manner that their status as good and honest people is not compromised and diluted. The observers view difficulty for the Sharifs if allegations started proving or they tried to pursue any other course other than the legal and the constitutional out of frustration. They have already laid bare their mind by not appearing before the NAB investigators in the past and now showing frail presence before the accountability court, which, in view of the legal experts, will not be beneficial for Sharifs in the long run. Nawaz and his kids have been called by the trial court for October 9 but uncertainty shrouds their appearance before courts even after warrants of arrest have been issued for them. They say more they would run from the law the more they will get into difficulty given the fact, after arrest warrants, Interpol may be moved to bring back the kids. This situation is particularly challenging for Nawaz as he cannot stay abroad for longer and control the party from outside like the pattern of MQM Quaid Altaf Hussain, as it will neither benefit him nor his party and the party government. How he will meet the challenge of law and politics at the same time, is not yet clear.

The Sharifs also face another important case of Hudaibya Paper Mills appeal before the Supreme Court. If the appeal is accepted another big challenge will be there like a monster with open jaws.

Nawaz is likely to walk on a tight rope in the time to come on legal matters for which he will need to act with acute acumen and sagacity, as the observers suggest.

It is interesting to note that there are difficulties which came to Nawaz but there are others which he took upon himself to fulfill them as challenge. While speaking to the people on a number of occasions throughout his GT Road journey till his last day before leaving for the UK, he talked about bringing about revolution, to change 70-year-old system wherein no prime minister was allowed to complete his term, expose the conspiracy hatched against him, restoring sanctity of the vote, protecting the country form another Dhaka debacle, fixing the judicial system, holding every corrupt accountable and punishing those who breached the constitution for high treason. Atop all this he is poised again to ensure win of the PML-N in the election 2018 with even heavier majority than the party ever secured. In this whirlwind of challenges and the ambitions, the former prime minister is attending to his spouse Begum Kalsoom Nawaz who is fighting cancer disease in London and it naturally falls in his priorities.

Amid this whole scenario an important point to note is the fact that PML-N government is in the centre and the largest province of Punjab and, except few, all other parties in the parliament stand by the government and they are united to protect the democratic system. Therefore he has not any unusual and extraordinary situation on the political front.

Albeit, Nawaz has serious complaints against the Supreme Court for punishing him with disqualification which has been re-established even through decision on the review plea. The establishment has repeatedly expressed its neutrality and no role whatsoever in the removal of Nawaz from the office. As to judiciary it is holding scrutiny of the allegations against the Sharifs and if they are found hollow the Sharifs will be declared innocent and no harm will come to them. In this whole scenario, the question strikes the mind, who actually threw the gauntlet on Nawaz that he is so upset? Nawaz has been using hostile language against the institutions and the rival politicians in the context of conspiracies against him and the challenges he perceived from their treatment to him. But it is not yet clear whether he intends to meet these challenges through peaceful and lawful means or he wants to fight them out. If he would adopt a hostile course then the question is against whom he will open the front and who will pay its cost whether the institutions, politicians, his own government, party or the Sharifs. It is still anybody’s guess.