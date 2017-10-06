Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri says the enemies of peace would not be let to undermine brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, reported Radio Pakistan.

Talking to Iranian Consul General Mohammad Rafiei in Quetta, he said Pakistan is playing front-line role in the war against terrorism.

Zehri stressed the need to make joint strategy against the menace of terrorism.

He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a mega project that can benefit all Muslim countries in the region.