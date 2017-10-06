HAFIZABAD - Forty thousand litres of petrol got wasted when an oil tanker collided with a dumper truck near Muttam village on Hafizabad-Khanqan Dogran Road, some 10km from here.
According to rescue source, an oil tanker (C-9533), carrying 40,000 litres of petrol when reached near Muttam village, in a bid to save a buffalo, dashed against a truck. As result the tanker overturned and all the petrol flown on the road. The truck driver also got critically injured.
On receiving information, the DPO, DC and Rescue-1122 officials rushed to the scene and cordoned off the road. The vehicular traffic remained suspended on the road for more than two hours to prevent any mishap.