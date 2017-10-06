GUJRANWALA - Local lawyers on the call made by the District Bar Association locked up drug court as a protest against only one-day a week hearing of cases by the labour court here on Thursday.

A large number of lawyers under the leadership of DBA president chanted slogans against the Lahore High Court. they said that the High Court had issued orders to drug court for hearing at district levels and only one-day a week hearing in divisional headquarters Gujranwala which is not acceptable. The protesting lawyers locked the chamber of the drug court judge and demanded that hearing of drug court be conducted at divisional headquarters on daily basis otherwise they would not allow the drug court work.