QUETTA: The death toll has risen to 22 of Thursday's suicide blast at a shrine in Jhal Magsi, Balochistan.

According to officials, Nisar Shah, passed away at the Chandka hospital in Larkana today.

Police spokesperson said investigations are under way and evidence has been collected from the site of the blast. The bravery of police officials and security guards at the site ensured that the suicide bomber could not harm the people who were inside.

Bahar Khan, a police constable stopped the bomber at the shrine's entrance.

The US State Department has also condemned the incident and expressed well wishes for the recovery of those injured.